Rapids Radio
Live Streaming Listen Now
Download the App
All Thunderhawk HOME football games streamed here
Job Opening
Looking for a chance to have fun while connecting to the local community? Rapids Radio 93.1 FM/1320 AM, 96.9 FM, AND 105.5 FM has an opening for an Account Representative and News Director. We have an energetic team that has fun supporting each other and competing together!
Come join our team, and make a fresh start in a fun, family atmosphere. – Rapids Radio and KOZY/KMFY/J105 is an equal opportunity employer!
Email marcus@kozyradio.com for more information.
Contact Us
P.O Box 597
Grand Rapids, Mn 55744
Email: info@kozyradio.com
Phone: 218-999-5699
Fax: 218-999-5609
KOZY, KMFY, and KBAJ Radio are locally owned radio stations in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. KOZY 1320 AM & 93.1 FM is a Classic Hits music and information station. KOZY has been serving Grand Rapids since 1948. KMFY-FM 96.9 is a music variety station, playing the best to today’s hottest hits. KMFY signed on in 1983, serving Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range. KBAJ- J105- plays the best variety of Classic Rock. On November 1st, 2021, the stations were sold to Steve Hallstrom and Scott Hennen, doing business as Rapids Radio. KOZY, KMFY, and J105 have a strong commitment to sports; broadcasting the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, and Gophers. KOZY, KMFY, and J105 are also the home to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, Deer River Warriors, GNK Titans Football, the Bigfork Huskies and others.