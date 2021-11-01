Looking for a chance to have fun while connecting to the local community? Rapids Radio 93.1 FM/1320 AM, 96.9 FM, AND 105.5 FM has an opening for an Account Representative and News Director. We have an energetic team that has fun supporting each other and competing together!

Come join our team, and make a fresh start in a fun, family atmosphere. – Rapids Radio and KOZY/KMFY/J105 is an equal opportunity employer!