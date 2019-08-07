Live Streaming Listen Now

KOZY, KMFY, and KBAJ Radio are locally owned radio stations in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. KOZY 1320 AM & 93.1 FM is a Classic Hits music and information station. KOZY has been serving Grand Rapids since 1948. KMFY-FM 96.9 is a music variety station, playing the best music from the 1980’s to today’s hottest hits. KMFY signed on in 1983, serving Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range. On March 1st 2017, Lamke Broadcasting added a third station, KBAJ-FM. KBAJ-FM (J105, the Thunder) is a 100,000 watt FM station serving Grand Rapids and the Iron Range with Classic Rock. KOZY, KMFY, and J105 have a strong commitment to sports; broadcasting the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, and Gophers. KOZY, KMFY, and J105 are also the home to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, Deer River Warriors, GNK Titans Football and Bigfork Huskies along with other high school teams. All three stations are owned by Jim and Colleen Lamke as Lamke Broadcasting.