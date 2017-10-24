UPM Blandin plans to permanently close paper machine 5, eliminating approximately 150 people. According to a press release this morning, the decision was made in light of the global market situation for graphic papers, and to sustain its competitiveness and leading position in the market.

UPM Paper ENA also plans to optimize operations at its UPM Nordland Papier and UPM NorService units in Dörpen, Germany, Europe’s biggest fine paper site. Streamlining internal processes and investing in automation will enable a sustainable improvement of the fixed cost structure.

UPM Blandin’s Plant 5 closure is expected to be completed by end of quarter 1 2018, at the latest. Paper production related to paper machine 6 is planned to continue at the Blandin site.

UPM will recognize restructuring charges of approximately EUR 35 million as items affecting comparability in its 4th quarter results. The planned actions will result in annual savings of approximately 30 million euros.