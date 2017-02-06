A 22 year old Remer man was killed in a one vehicle accident Saturday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lorin Allen Losh was driving a Chrysler Town and Country east-bound on County Road 28- approaching Highway 6. He slid through a stop sign, rolled and struck a power pole. The vehicle came to rest against the pole. Losh was declared dead at the scene. A passenger, 19 year old Savannah Ellen Hinsz of Remer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An infant in the vehicle was not injured.