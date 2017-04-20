No charges will be filed against 52 year old Ed Allen Spawn or 82 year old Mark Mehle, both of Goodland. Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputies interviewed both Spawn and Mehle and concluded Mehle was the aggressor in the fight than sent Mehle to the Hibbing Hospital.

The Itasca County Attorney’s office concluded Spawn was defending himself and that he did not act with intent to assault Mehle.

The incident has been extensively discussed on Facebook.