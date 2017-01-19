A Grand Rapids man is in custody was formally charged with felony murder in the 2nd degree today. Thirty-two year old Benjamin D. Lundquist appeared in court and was formally charged with felony murder in the 2nd degree. Judge David E. Ackerson set bail at One Million dollars.

Joel D. Gangness of Hibbing died of a result of multiple stab wounds early Tuesday. According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hibbing Police Officers were checking on an individual who lived on 1st Avenue who didn’t show up for work. Officer discovered Gangess body in one of the apartments.

Tuesday night, officers arrested Lundquist in connection with the death.

Hibbing police are looking for a red minivan, which may have transported Lundquist to Hibbing. Contact the Hibbing Police Department if you have any information.

With help from the Hibbing Daily Tribune