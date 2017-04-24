A local resident is out $4400 dollars. He was called and told he won a lottery. All he had to do was deposit $4400 into some one else’s bank account. He was told someone would meet him at the bank with his winnings. He made the first deposit then was asked for a second deposit of $14,000. A teller at Wells Fargo Bank denied the transaction and alerted authorities. The initial $4400 was already withdrawn in Indiana.