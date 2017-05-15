Learn more about the candidates for Superintendent of Independent School District 318.

The public is invited to the Superintendent finalist interviews from 5:00-6:00 PM at the Reif Center. The board is interviewing its top 6 Monday and Tuesday. Three finalists will be identified and answer public question on:

Wednesday, May 17 ~ Candidate A

Thursday, May 18 ~ Candidate B

and Friday, May 19 ~ Candidate C

According to the ISD318 web site, this is your chance to meet the finalists, ask questions of the candidate, and share your feedback with the School Board. Interviews will take place at the Reif Center in the Mary Ives Studio Theater on May 17 & 19 and in the Theater Classroom on May 18.

Visit the district’s website at http://www.isd318.org/page/3088 for more information.