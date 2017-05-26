On a 3-1 vote, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners voted to assume the financial risks of managing IMCare. Chair Terry Snyder was absent and Commissioner Ives was the dissenting vote.

IMCare is a Health Care Program Administered by Itasca County Health for people served by Minnesota Care or Medical Assistance.

An IMCare subcommittee met and discussed the risks, benefits, and challenges. Commissioner Tinquist thanked the committee for its time and patience.

In other action:

The board of commissioners approved a payment of $1.7 million dollars to St. Louis County as its fiscal disparities payment.

Approved the building of a new garage in Warba for county equipment. The vote was 3-1 in favor, Commissioner Ives dissenting.

And approved the sale of $8.2 Million dollars’ worth of bond refinancing, saving the county $150,000 in interest saving.