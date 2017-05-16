A home on Arbo Road exploded around 9:00 this morning. One woman was in the home at the time, and escaped with minor injuries. The home was engulfed in fire after the explosion. Grand Rapids, Cohasset, Trout Lake Fire Departments and Minnesota DNR Wildfire crew assisted in battling the fire. The cause of the explosion and fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office.
Home on Arbo Road Expoldes
