A 48 year old man was jailed Sunday on domestic assault charges after leading police on a high speed chase along Highway 37. Deputies attempted to arrest the man in Cherry Township for an incident that occurred Saturday in the McKinney Lake area. The man fled and led duties on a high speed chase on Highway 37 and south on Highway 53. On several occasions, the man waved a long gun out the driver’s side window and eventually threw it out the window. Near the area of Highway 53 and Highway 33, deputies performed a PIT stop and disabled the vehicle. The suspect was uninjured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the St. Louis County Jail.