One adult and one child were killed in a two car accident at the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 25 in Great Scott Township in St. Louis County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 39 year old Maegan Rae Hunt of Hibbing was traveling west on Highway 169 when it collided with a vehicle driven by 39 year old Jason Michael Gates of Superior Wisconsin. Gates, and a 7 year old passenger in the Hunt vehicle were killed.
All five occupants of the Hunt vehicle were injured, one other seriously. Gates’ passenger was also injured.
Great Scott Township Accident
