A 35 year old woman was killed in a car accident on Monday in Foley Minnesota. The vehicle that killed 35 year old Lindsey Marie Cardinal was taken from the parking lot of Frontier Liquor in Grand Rapids. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the vehicle was reported stolen Monday afternoon when the keys were left in the vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a suspected drunk driver, identified as 29 year old Gordon Couch of Milaca was driving the vehicle west on Minnesota Highway 23 in Foley when he crossed the centerline and crashed into another vehicle, driven by Cardinal. Her three children, ages 5,4, and 1 were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Counch’s passenger, Nicole Dawn Schmidt, also of Milaca, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Couch is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or both. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was also taken to North Memorial. Charges may be filed.

A Go Fund Me page has raised almost $23,000 by Wednesday afternoon.