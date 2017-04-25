Grand Rapids police conducted 15 tobacco compliance checks Thursday. 14 of the clerks passed- with one given an educational packette.

A burglary was reported from NE 13th Avenue. The lock was broken on a garage- nothing appears missing

A lawnmower was taken from a business on Pokegama Avenue South. It was recovered behind target.

A white cat with an orange collar was found with a note saying she was house-trained, pregnant, and homeless. The person who found the cat said he would keep the cat til its owner is found. He didn’t want to see the cat go to the pound. Cat is mostly white with patches of tan and black.