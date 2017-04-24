Grand Rapids police conducted 15 tobacco compliance checks Thursday. Fourteen of the clerks passed- with one given an educational packette.

A burglary was reported from NE 13th Avenue in Grand Rapids. The lock was broken on a garage- nothing appears missing.

And, a white cat with an orange collar was found with a note saying she was house-trained, pregnant, and homeless. The person who found the cat said he would keep the cat until its owner is found. He didn’t want to see the cat go to the pound. The cat is mostly white with patches of tan and black.