Grand Rapids new sports pavilion at the IRA Civic Center was officially named during Monday’s Grand Rapids City Council meeting. It will be called the Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Multi-Use Sports Pavilion.

Mayor Dale Adams said so many families have contributed to every good project that has come along. He said the council thought it would be nice to recognize the Miner’s contribution to the community.

He said the city is appreciative of all the local families who make a difference. “This community is phenomenal in the stand-point of supporting different ventures that improve the community as a whole”

Recent projects include campaigns at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, YMCA, the Grand Rapids Area library, and the Keisler Wellness Center.

The mayor also asked citizens to consider applying to become at firefighter. The city’s volunteer department has some current openings.