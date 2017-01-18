A Grand Rapids man is in custody today, expected to be charged with 2nd degree intentional homicide. According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hibbing Police Officers were checking on an individual who lived on 1st Avenue who didn’t show up for work.

Officer discovered an individual dead in one of the apartments. Foul play was suspected.

At 6pm Tuesday, officers arrested a Grand Rapids man in connection to the death. He has been booked into the St. Louis County jail on suspicion of 2nd degree intentional homicide.

An autopsy is being conducted. The victim’s name will be released when relatives are notified. The suspect will be identified when he is charged.