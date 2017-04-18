A Grand Rapids woman has dies of injuries suffered in last week’s fire. Thirty-one year old Wendy Vraa was rescued by fire fighters inside the Tic Tac Toe building fire last Tuesday evening. She was transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11am at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Fire Death
