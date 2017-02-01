The Grand Rapids Thunderhawk boys’ basketball team in fine form on Tuesday night in Virginia. The Thunderhawks rolled over previously undefeated Virgina 75-43. The Thunderhawks lead 42-21 at halftime and soon stretched the lead to 30 in the 2nd half. Jake Skelly 21 points and Brock Schrom with 12 for Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks head to Bemidji on Thursday in a game that we will broadcast on AM 1320 KOZY.