A 14 year old girl reported that she was followed as she walked home yesterday afternoon.

The girl ran through the Murphy School sliding hill yelling, “person help me”. She said she saw a white panel-type van drive by while she walked down the block. She said he drove past her, staring, twice, even after she changed directions. The van drove around the block and continued following her.

She said she believed she heard the door slide open- that’s when she ran, calling for help.

A man at the slkiding hill with his son heard her calling for help, called for police.