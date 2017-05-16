A fire Monday afternoon at Matt Incorporated damaged a small part of the building. Patty Karpik told us the employees did a great job when the fire was discovered, keeping the fire contained until fire crews arrived. Karpik said it could have been a lot worse. The roof was damaged by the fire, but so far it’s not leaking. Karpik said she offered employees the chance to be laid off until the damage was cleaned-up, but they all stayed on to help with the cleanup. Karpik thanked the Floodwood, Culver, and Arrowhead Fire Departments for their great work.