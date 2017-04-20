A two car accident occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 53 in Eveleth. The first vehicle, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by 31 year old Brad Waara of Eveleth, the other vehicle was a 2012 GMC Acadia operated by 27 year old Benayshi Dunkley also of Eveleth. Waara was crossing HWY 53 in St. Louis County making a left turn to head North. While making the turn he turned into into the GMC, which was going straight across HWY 53. Dunkely was transported with non life threatening injuries, Waara was not injured.