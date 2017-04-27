US Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon received only one bid for the now-shuttered former Essar Steel Minnesota plant in Nashwauk. Justice Shannon formally accepted the bid from Tom Clarke’s Chippewa Capital Partners, LLC as the best option for the plant. Clarke’s proposal includes plans to pay Essar’s creditors $250 million, pay back local contractors and vendors, and repay the state of Minnesota $65 million in infrastructure. The bid includes financial backing from GFG Alliance. Judge Shannon set a May 22nd confirmation hearing to approve the deal. Clarke recently purchased the bankrupt Magnetation.