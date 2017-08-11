The Department of Natural Resources has opened a 30-day public comment period, Aug. 11 until Sept. 12, on draft water appropriation permits for the proposed Poly Met Mining, Inc. (PolyMet) NorthMet mining project in northeastern Minnesota.

State law directs the DNR to manage water resources to provide for reasonable use while ensuring long-term sustainability and natural resource protection.

The proposed NorthMet project would require six water appropriation permits for various construction and operation activities at the mine site and plant site. In addition to these six water appropriations permits, the project would also need six additional DNR permits, as well as several other state, federal and local permits and approvals in order to proceed.

The DNR recently completed its comprehensive review of the company’s six water appropriation permit applications and considered input from state, local and tribal governments. These applications are consistent with rates and volumes evaluated and discussed in the NorthMet Environmental Impact Statement.

The DNR is now seeking public review and input on draft permit language before making any permitting decisions.

This public comment period concerns only the six draft water appropriation permits. The DNR’s review of PolyMet’s other pending applications – dam safety, public waters work, and permit to mine – is ongoing and there will be future public comment opportunities.

The DNR will accept written public comments on the draft water appropriation permits from Aug. 11 until Sept. 12. Commenters should include the words “NorthMet Water Appropriation” in the title of their comment emails and letters.

Written comments may be submitted by email to NorthMetPermitting.DNR@state.mn.us or by U.S. Mail to:

MN Department of Natural Resources

ATTN: PolyMet NorthMet Project

500 Lafayette Road N, Box 45

St. Paul, MN 55155-4045

The DNR will not hold a public meeting during this comment period.