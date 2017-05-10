After 42 years serving as a Cohasset fire fighter, Jerry Snetsinger is retiring. Cohasset Fire Chief Davin Tinquist said Snetsinger is always the first one to the trucks.

The Cohasset City Council accepted Snetsinger’s retirement with thanks. The council also congratulated another long-time employee- Duane Kilde celebrated 30 years on the job this month. Kilde accepted a plaque during tuesday night’s meeting.

In other action, the council approved the Cohasset Economic Development Authority’s recommendation for a small business loan of $94,500 to Nelson Wood Shims. The loan will be paid back over 10 years.