One person was injured in a car-bicycle accident Monday afternoon. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Erin McNally was riding a bicycle on Pokegama Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle driven by Dawn Latimer. A passerby called 9-1-1. Latimer said she was leaving the Grand Square Shopping Center when she hit McNally. McNally told Latimer that she was fine. Latimer transported McNally to Grand Itasca to make sure she was ok. McNally suffered only a red mark on her hip.