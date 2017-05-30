An Aurora woman is safe after becoming lost while hiking in the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Saturday evening, St. Louis County sheriff’s Deputies were alerted by the woman’s husband that he received a text from his wife saying that she was lost near Angleworm Lake. The St Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad sent two teams into the Echo Trail. 49 year old Rachael Lehman was located just before midnight. Lehman was taken to the Ely Bloomenson hospital with possible hypothermia.