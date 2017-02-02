2-2-17 Anderson Award

An Itasca County Jury awarded a $28.6 million award to 23 year old Paige Anderson of Marble last Thursday.

Paige was one of three women injured in a car/bus accident in Coleraine in 2009.

Emmy Foss of Bovey was killed in the accident. Anderson was left a quadriplegic. Hailey Salo, the car driver, was also injured. The bus driver, identified as Jay Poshak, was also injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol indicated the inattention on both part of the drivers contributed to the accident. The patrol also cited excessive bus speed as a contributing factor.