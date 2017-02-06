A home on Southeast 7th Street in Grand Rapids suffered smoke and fire damage Friday afternoon after a passerby called in a report of smoke coming out of all sides of a home. Grand Rapids police officers noticed no vehicle tracks in the snow. Officers yelled several times into an open window in the home, shouting for occupants. They broke screens, trying to see if anyone was inside. The smoke was too thick to see inside. Police dispatchers looked up the owner and called him. He said no one was home, but two dogs were inside. Grand Rapids Fire Chief Mike Liebel opened the back door and one dog escaped.

Firefighters arrived and fought the fire.